CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 3.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 5,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,574,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $641.24 million, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 22,031.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

