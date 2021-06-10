CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 3.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 5,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,574,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $641.24 million, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 22,031.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
