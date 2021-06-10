Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.15. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 178,569 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607,451 shares of company stock worth $24,223,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

