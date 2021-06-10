Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 81,887 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $29,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $118.07 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

