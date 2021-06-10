Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 186.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

