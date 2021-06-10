Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

IAG stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 318.90 ($4.17). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

