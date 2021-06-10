Citigroup Begins Coverage on Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $21.90 on Monday. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

