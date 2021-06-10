Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $35.63 million and $463,261.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.13 or 0.00865874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.23 or 0.08545036 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

