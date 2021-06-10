CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,752 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.