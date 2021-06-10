CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 87,641 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,641 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.80. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

