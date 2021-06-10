CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,924,524 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,924,524 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,660,000 after acquiring an additional 514,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.