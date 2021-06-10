CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 36,367 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

M opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

