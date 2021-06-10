CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in BlackBerry by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

NYSE:BB opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

