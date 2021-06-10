CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

AFL stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

