CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $66.38 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.60.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

