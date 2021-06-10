CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $109.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

