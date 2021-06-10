CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 18,565 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1,211.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 61,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.58 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.