Chonk Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $4,728.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.75 or 0.00182382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00864379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.36 or 0.08507968 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

