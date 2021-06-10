China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

China Yuchai International stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $635.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

