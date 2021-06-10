China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Shares Gap Down to $55.08

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.08, but opened at $52.44. China Petroleum & Chemical shares last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands.

SNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.27 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 166,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 138,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.