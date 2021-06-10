Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $687.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

