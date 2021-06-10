Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $351.63

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $351.63 and last traded at $351.06, with a volume of 1250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

