Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $351.63

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $351.63 and last traded at $351.06, with a volume of 1250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.91.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.08.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.