Centricus Acquisition (NASDAQ:CENH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. 145,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 173,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,554,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,800,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENH)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

