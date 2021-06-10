CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $25.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 156,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 58,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

