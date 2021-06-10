Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,110,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.