Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.
NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Read More: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.