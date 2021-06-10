Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 40.05 ($0.52). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 40.05 ($0.52), with a volume of 70 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

