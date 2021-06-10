Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.07.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$12.01 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.