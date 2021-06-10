Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $18,399.13 and $77.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00900877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.68 or 0.08835835 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

