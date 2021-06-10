Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million.

CASA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 1,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,983. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $753.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,332 shares of company stock worth $1,345,120. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

