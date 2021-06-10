Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.68

Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 20561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $660.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. On average, analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at $67,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 387,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 521,624 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

