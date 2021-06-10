Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.48. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1,689 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.