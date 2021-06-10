Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

CFFN opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 877,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $10,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

