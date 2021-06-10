CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 138,010 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWX. National Bank Financial reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.18.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm has a market cap of C$19.49 million and a PE ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.87.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$467.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 213.33%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.