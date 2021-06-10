Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.74. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 125,400 shares changing hands.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $873.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.