Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.60. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

