Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$225,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,170,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,839,828.80.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$44.83 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$45.97. The firm has a market cap of C$53.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.21.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

