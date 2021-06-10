Canaccord Genuity Raises The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

