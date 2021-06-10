Canaccord Genuity Increases WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$12.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WELL. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.79.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

