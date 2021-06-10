Canaccord Genuity Boosts The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

LOVE stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

