Canaccord Genuity Boosts The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.
LOVE stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38.
In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
