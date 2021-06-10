Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Cameco reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.77 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 395,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

