Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FLHY stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40.

