Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,365 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,115,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,094,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLW opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

