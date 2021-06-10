Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 138,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $96.50 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

