Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 214.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -417.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $67,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $32,746.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 986,831 shares of company stock worth $73,143,546.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

