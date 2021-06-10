Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

Charter Communications stock opened at $676.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

