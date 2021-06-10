Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBMJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMJ opened at $25.66 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.