Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.92.

ELY stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

