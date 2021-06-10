Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.