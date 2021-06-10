Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

