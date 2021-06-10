Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $40.72

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.72, but opened at $39.84. Cactus shares last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 1,459 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,661,399 shares of company stock valued at $234,269,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

