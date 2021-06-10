C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $65.25. 82,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,856,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -69.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,093.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 189,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $16,522,917.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,699 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,279,615 shares of company stock valued at $521,378,597.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

