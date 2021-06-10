Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS BZZUY remained flat at $$14.25 on Thursday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

